American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.00% of Hilltop worth $29,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hilltop by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hilltop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Hilltop by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

