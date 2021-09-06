American Century Companies Inc. Has $30.42 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,293 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $30,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY opened at $31.77 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

