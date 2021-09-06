American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $123.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

