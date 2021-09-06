American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 349,563 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 349,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,085,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

RVLV opened at $60.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,683,892 shares of company stock valued at $106,773,675. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

