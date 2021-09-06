American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 162,846 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $22,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

