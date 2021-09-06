American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.80. 200,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,919. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,114 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

