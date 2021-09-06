American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APEI. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $27.02 on Monday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

