American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $29,171,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $185.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.