Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

