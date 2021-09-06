Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

