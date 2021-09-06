Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $175.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 185.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.04. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.96.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

