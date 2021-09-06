Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in NVR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,100.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,099.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,889.42. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

