Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Littelfuse by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,354,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $280.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.87 and its 200-day moving average is $262.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

