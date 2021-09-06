Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,774,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,735,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

NYSE JHG opened at $43.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

