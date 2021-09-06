Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Sells $4,594,800.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amphenol stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

