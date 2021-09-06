Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,518 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

