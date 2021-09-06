AMS Capital Ltda Acquires Shares of 2,257,901 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,257,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,322,000. Gerdau makes up about 1.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned 0.13% of Gerdau at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Gerdau stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 151.85%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

