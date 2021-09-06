AMS Capital Ltda Has $20.56 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMS Capital Ltda lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,667.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,388.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

