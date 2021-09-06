Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $194.39 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

