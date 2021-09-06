Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post $4.70 EPS

Analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.98 and the lowest is $4.51. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a one year low of $102.72 and a one year high of $171.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.