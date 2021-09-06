Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,028,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. 617,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,684. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.