Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to announce $424.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.08 million and the lowest is $423.51 million. Plantronics reported sales of $410.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Plantronics stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 295,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,497. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

