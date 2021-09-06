Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report $392.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.12 million and the lowest is $390.60 million. RingCentral reported sales of $303.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,430 shares of company stock worth $16,695,015. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.81. The company had a trading volume of 769,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

