Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Announce -$2.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.62) and the highest is ($1.31). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($2.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($9.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BLUE. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in bluebird bio by 92.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $18.00 on Friday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $59.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.