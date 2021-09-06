Analysts Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Gaia reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

GAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAIA stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $189.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.61.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

