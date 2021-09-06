Analysts Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $129.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

