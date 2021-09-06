Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $137.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $28.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 378.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $502.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $520.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $646.98 million, with estimates ranging from $604.80 million to $705.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,500. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 402,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 202,990 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 297,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,798. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

