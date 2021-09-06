Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.51). Rite Aid posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 268%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

RAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

