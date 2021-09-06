Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

VEEV opened at $317.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.54. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

