Analysts Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target at $13.40

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 2,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,454. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Aspen Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,120,000. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

