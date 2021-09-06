Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $134.00

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.44. 608,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,324. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

