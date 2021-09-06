Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $234.60

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.90. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,676. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

