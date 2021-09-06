Analysts Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Price Target at $29.64

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several research firms recently commented on SWI. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.47. 6,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.01. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $175,000.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

