Analysts Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Price Target at $127.63

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

SNX stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 105,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,406. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,722 shares of company stock worth $3,663,094 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

