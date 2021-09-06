Analyzing Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Myriad Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 4.40 -$44.20 million ($0.35) -102.80

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Myriad Genetics -15.64% -4.29% -2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpha Teknova and Myriad Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Myriad Genetics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.62%. Myriad Genetics has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 29.59%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Myriad Genetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

