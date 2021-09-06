Analyzing Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health -4.55% 592.23% 13.49% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tivity Health and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 1 3 4 0 2.38 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tivity Health currently has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Tivity Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tivity Health and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $437.71 million 2.59 -$223.63 million $1.46 15.75 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.31 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health.

Volatility and Risk

Tivity Health has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Tivity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Global Cord Blood on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet. The company was founded by Robert E. Stone and Thomas G. Cigarran in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

