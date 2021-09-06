Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

