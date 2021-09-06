Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

