AnRKey X Hits Market Capitalization of $12.53 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $679,375.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00065843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00150095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00205442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.16 or 0.07513360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,568.46 or 0.99634192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.72 or 0.00950928 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,079,082 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

