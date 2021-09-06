Anyswap Price Hits $6.95 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Anyswap has a market cap of $129.50 million and approximately $21.30 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $6.95 or 0.00013178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00065589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00147809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00204227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.03 or 0.07509216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,662.99 or 0.99887545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00948639 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.