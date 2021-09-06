Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

