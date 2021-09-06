AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lowered its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for about 3.0% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F owned about 0.22% of AptarGroup worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 42.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 151.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.15. 112,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,681. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.11. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

