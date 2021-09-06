Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report earnings per share of ($1.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.79) and the highest is ($1.16). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APVO shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APVO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

