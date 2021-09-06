Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

