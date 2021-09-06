Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Raised to $87.00 at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.