Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Raised to $87.00 at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.
ARCH stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54.
In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
