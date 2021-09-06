Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.72% of Ares Capital worth $62,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,644 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 543,856 shares during the period. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $6,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.36. 2,343,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,177. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

