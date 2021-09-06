Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $278.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

