Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUI opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

