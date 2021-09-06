Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,155 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 101,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

INTC stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.