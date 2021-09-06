Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

